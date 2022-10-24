Mrs. Linda Garrett Reeves, 77, died Oct. 22, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Mrs. Reeves was born April 14, 1945, in Pulaski, and was a graduate of Lauderdale County High School in Rogersville, Ala. After graduating in 1963, she moved to Nashville where she married husband Verlon and started a family. Professionally, she worked in the plastics industry as an account executive for more than 20 years, in addition to stints in real estate that continued beyond retirement. She would say her greatest accomplishment was that of wife and homemaker, mother and grandmother. She was a devout Christian and was a longtime member of Madison Church of Christ. When she wasn’t loving on her family, she loved square dancing, exercising at the YMCA, traveling and marathon games of Pegs & Jokers with friends. She will be remembered for her unending love for all of her family and friends, as well as her unselfish nature, determination and upbeat attitude. She is preceded in death by parents, Thomas Edward and Cenieth Elease Garrett; and siblings, William Howard Garrett and wife Shirley, Thomas Leon Garrett and wife Mary, Samuel Morris Garrett, Zona Faye Garrett Keup and husband Terry and Robert Edward Garrett.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24 at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25.
Graveside services will follow in Scott’s Hill Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at pulmonaryfibrosis.org.
Survivors include husband of 59 years Verlon Reeves; sons, Steven Glenn Reeves and wife Jennifer of Atlanta, Michael Lynn Reeves and wife Tracy of Franklin; grandchildren, Miller, Maggie, Alex, Jacob, Benjamin, Rebekah, Jonah, Chloe, Lydia; brother Charles Wayne Garrett and wife Violet of Franklin; and numerous devoted cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.