Mrs. Linda Hunter Aymett, 81, of Lewisburg died July 23, 2022, at Franklin Manor.
Mrs. Aymett was born April 19, 1941, in Lewisburg. Before her retirement, she had been employed as an accountant for the Tennessee Department of Transportation. She enjoyed gardening, especially working in her flowerbeds, and had an affinity for red birds. She is preceded in death by parents, James Calvin and Virginia Gray Gillispie Hunter; and husband Carl Abernathy Aymett.
No formal services are planned at this time. Moore-Cortner Funeral Home in Winchester is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include loving daughters, Carla Aymett Fletcher and husband Grant of Monteagle, Ginia Aymett Portz and husband Jon of Eugene, Ore.; and grandchildren, Madison Gray Fletcher, Grayson Rice Fletcher, John Mason Portz and Hunter Kingsley Portz.
