Mrs. Linda Irene Spires, 72, of Pulaski died June 10, 2022, at STRHS Pulaski.
Mrs. Spires was born April 19, 1950, in Pulaski, and was a homemaker. She is preceded in death by parents, James Carl and Reba Irene Beets Higgins; husband William Harold Spires; and brothers, Ronald Higgins and Michael Higgins.
Visitation will be Sunday, June 12, from 4-7 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 13. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include sons, William Harold Spires Jr., Michael Shane Spires, both of Lewisburg; daughter Ashley Nicole Beaver of Pulaski; step-daughter Marcie Keathley of Pulaski; brothers, JB Higgins and wife Nettie, David Higgins, Bruce Higgins and wife Lisa, all of Pulaski, Frankie Higgins and wife Donna of Ethridge; sisters, Faye Womble, Cheryl McDonald, both of Pulaski; and grandchildren, Peyton Keathley, Dameon Spires, Hannah Dickens, Savannah Beaver, Carter Spires and Brinley Beaver.
