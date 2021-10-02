Mrs. Linda Johanna Hunt, 66, of Pulaski died Sept. 28, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Hunt was born Sept. 7, 1955, in Germany, and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbia. She is preceded in death by parents, Helmut Baumgarten and Charlotte Elisabeth Adler Baumgarten; husband Danny Ray Hunt; granddaughter Bailey Hunt; and brother Bobby Baumgarten.
Funeral services were Oct. 2 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial was in Giles Memory Garden.
Survivors include sons, Micheal Rathe Sr. and wife Heather, Paul Rathe and wife Diane, Joseph Hunt and wife Sarah, Nicholas Hunt and wife Noel, all of Pulaski; daughter Melissa Bowar of Cornersville; brother Werner Baumgarten of Vancouver, Wash.; sisters, Heidi Sanders, Elke Wright, both of Vancouver, Wash., Barb Uryasz of Elgin, Ill.; special friends, Inga Wackerlin, Manisia Frayer; 28 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
