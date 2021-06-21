Mrs. Linda Kay Abernathy, 67, died June 19, 2021.
Mrs. Abernathy was born Nov. 6, 1953, in Millersburg, Ohio, and came to Pulaski as a student at Martin Methodist College. She fell in love with the south and, after meeting husband Bill, decided to make Giles County her forever home. Her greatest joy was in the role of mom, and then as nana. Her infectious smile and good humor endeared her to all who had the pleasure of knowing her. She had a strong love of Jesus and spent her life in service to others. Her generous spirit showed in everything she did. She served as a Sunday school teacher for 30 years and was affectionately known as Ms. Linda by hundreds of children over the years. She also helped various charities, the one dearest to her being St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. An avid reader, lover of games and anything that provided laughter, she enjoyed life to its fullest. You knew she was having a good time, if laughter led to a “snort” and it’s been a running joke with all who knew her. In the last few years, she and the “Faithful Fruitcakes,” as they call themselves, loved to go on small getaways and always returned with some great stories. She is preceded in death by parents, James (Jim) and Edna (Eddie) Babb; and siblings, Donna Estes, Herb Babb and Tommy Sheneman.
Celebration of Life services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at Second Street Church of Christ.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; or to the Second Street Church of Christ Building Fund, 300 N. Second St., Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include loving husband William (Bill) Abernathy; children, Lindsey Honea and husband John of Columbia, Matthew Abernathy of Washington; brothers, John Babb and wife Robin of North Carolina, David Teeling, Bob Brown, both of Ohio; sister Janet Miller of Ohio; grandchildren, Kylei Honea, Savannah Honea, Liam Honea, Kayden Honea, Logan Abernathy, Kassidy Abernathy; and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.