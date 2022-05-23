Ms. Linda Kelley Leroy, 72, of Pulaski died May 21, 2022, at STRHS Pulaski.
Ms. Leroy was born Oct. 5, 1949, in Donaldsonville, Ga. She was a member of First Baptist Church and retired from General Telephone in Tampa, Fla. She is preceded in death by parents, Ceil and Hattie Juanita Odom Kelley.
Services will be held at a later date.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include sisters, Dorothy Kelley of Barton, Fla., Sylvia Hamlett and husband Larry of Pulaski; nephew Michael McCroan of Ocoee, Fla.; and niece Karen McCroan of Bartow, Fla.
