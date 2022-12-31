Mrs. Linda Lee Bishop, 75, of Pulaski died Dec. 12, 2022.
Mrs. Bishop was born March 27, 1947, and was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved to clean. She served as the janitor for Richland School and Martin Methodist College for several years. She enjoyed spending time with family most of all. She is preceded in death by parents, Herbert and Beatrice Woodard; husband Bobby Clay Bishop; daughter Christy Lee Bishop; and son Christopher Clay Bishop.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include son Evan Curt Bishop of Pulaski; daughter Tonnia Lynn Bishop Badillo of Lawrenceburg; grandchildren, Eric Allen Bishop, Kennan Wise, Justin Addison Bishop, Cameron Seth Bishop, Kristen Lee Badillo, Cora Lynn Badillo, Erica Hitchcock; and great-grandson Waylon Clay Brice Bishop.
