Mrs. Linda Margaret Watson Blade, 78, of Pulaski died Feb. 6, 2023, at her home.
Mrs. Blade was born June 3, 1944, in Prospect, was really big on family and was a loving mother and grandmother. She was a member of Richland Baptist Church. She was sweet and kind-hearted, would do anything to help others and was a hard worker. She was an avid lover of anything George Jones and also enjoyed Jimmy Swagger. She enjoyed going to the Amish and riding back roads. She is preceded in death by parents, Alton Frank and Margaret Harwell Watson; husband William Blade Sr.; sons, William Blade Jr., Steve Blade; and daughter Rhonda Thomason.
Funeral services were Feb. 11 at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Inurnment was in Maplewood Cemetery.
Survivors include granddaughters, Kayla Jones and wife Joey, Amber Blade, all of Pulaski, grandsons, Chase Thomason, Wes Blade, both of Pulaski, Brandon Blade and wife Paula of Kentucky; step-granddaughter Keri Golden of Pulaski; step-grandson Derrick Golden and wife Madison of Pulaski; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters, Shirley Hargrove and husband Jimmy, Pat Myers and husband Dale, all of Pulaski; brother Wayne Watson and wife Debbie of Pulaski; and several nieces and nephews.
