Mrs. Linda Marie Fox, 64, died July 23, 2021, at Hospice Family Care in Huntsville, Ala.
Mrs. Fox was born Sept. 25, 1956, in Bridgeport, Conn., and was a loving daughter, sister, aunt and wife of 33 years. She served four years in the United States Marines. She retired after working for 36 years with GSA. She enjoyed gardening, taking care of her flowers and canning. She was also an amazing cook and baker. She loved and cherished spending time with her pet pigs and dogs. She was a caring angel, loved life and would always help family and friends. She will be missed forever, but never forgotten. She is preceded in death by father Charles Wells and stepfather Arthur L. Joynes Jr.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include husband and best friend of 33 years Forrest Michael Fox of Prospect; parents-in-law, W.C. and Betty Ann Fox of Elkton; stepson Lance Michael Fox of Huntsville, Ala.; mother Dorothy Joynes of Stratford, Conn.; sisters, Bonnie Miller of Stratford, Conn., Melanie Selmon and husband Brad, Tamara Ketchian and husband Glen, all of Orange, Conn.; uncles, Joseph Thompson and wife Marie of Shelton, Conn., Bill Thompson and wife Shirley of Memphis, Fla.; and multiple nieces and nephews.
