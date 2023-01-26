Mrs. Linda Sue Hays, 72, of Pulaski died Jan. 19, 2023, in Huntsville, Ala.
Mrs. Hays was born Jan. 3, 1951, in Terry, La. She was a retired bookkeeper. She is preceded in death by parents, William Odell and Velma Frith Dye; brothers, Clyde Fairchild, Marcus Lynn Dye, Bobby Dye; and sister Sheila Parker.
Visitation will be Sunday, Feb. 19, from 2-5 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home.
Survivors include husband of 53 years Jerry Hays Sr. of Pulaski; sons, Jerry Lynn Hays Jr. of Huntsville, Ala., William Walther of New Market, Ala.; daughter Rainey Hays of Huntsville, Ala.; brothers, Ervin Dye of Huntsville, Ala., Gene Dye of Terry, La.; granddaughter Trinity Scott; numerous nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
To plant a tree in memory of Linda Hays as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.