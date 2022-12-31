Mrs. Linda Sue Evetts Tidwell, 70, of Leoma died Dec. 23, 2022, at Alive Hospice in Nashville.
Mrs. Tidwell was born Sept. 16, 1952, and was a native of Williamson County, retired and a member of Leoma Baptist Church. She was a follower of Jesus Christ and told everyone she came in contact with about Him, even on her death bed. She loved everyone and would do anything she could for them. She loved selling Paparazzi jewelry and made many special friends who she loved. She loved crafting, cooking and spending time with family and friends. She was loved by so many and will be missed. She is preceded in death by parents, Dean and Sarah Evetts; daughter Hope Evette Tidwell; brothers, Ronnie Evetts, Tony Evetts; mother-in-law Georgia Dean Tidwell; and sister-in-law Betty Tidwell.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at Leoma Baptist Church. Memorial services will begin at 4 p.m.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Survivors include loving husband of over 50 years Jimmy Lee (Jim) Tidwell; daughters, Sherry Dunn of Leoma, Tracy Pinkston and husband Chris of Lawrenceburg, Heather Ayres and husband Jamie of Pulaski; grandsons, Ethan Dunn, Tucker Woods, Evan Dunn, Kasey Ayres; sisters, Glyndora Graves and husband Mike of Summertown, Beverly Evetts of Lawrenceburg, Samantha Long of Ethridge; brother Richard Evetts of Ethridge; and several nieces and nephews along with several special “adopted” grandchildren and many loving friends.
