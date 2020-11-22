Mrs. Lisa Harwell Woods, 55, died Nov. 21, 2020.
Mrs. Woods was born Sept. 10, 1965, in Pulaski, and was a loving wife, mother and friend to so many. She worked at Fafnir Bearing for 33 years before accepting her position as an assistant at Richland High School and Giles County High School Life Skills Department, which she loved. She loved shopping and loved being a caregiver to her friends in need. She enjoyed trips to the beach and mountains with friends and family. Her love for others showed in everything she did. She is preceded in death by parents, William Harold and Marjorie Hodges Harwell.
Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, with Randy Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Wright Cemetery in McBurg.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Survivors include husband Dennis Woods of Pulaski; daughter Abby Woods of Pulaski; special friends, Jason Foster, Tracey Foster, Madison Foster, Grayson Foster, Billy and Brenda (NaNa and PawPaw) Owen; and many more family and friends who she loved dearly.
