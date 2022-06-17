Mrs. Lois Helen LaCroix, 78, died June 14, 2022, at her home.
Mrs. LaCroix was born Nov. 11, 1943, in Lawrence County. She was a member of Leoma Church of Christ and retired from Murray Ohio. She is preceded in death by parents, James Lairmore and Louise Biviens Busby; stepson Steven Todd Lacroix; granddaughter Hayley Danielle Porter; brother Paul Neal Busby and sister Loree White.
Funeral services were June 17 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial was in Liberty Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include husband Jerry LaCroix of Liberty Hill; son Shawn LaCroix and wife Lesley of Thompson Station; daughter Anita Porter of Lawrenceburg; brothers, David Busby of the Busby Community, Howard Busby, Kevin Busby, both of Lawrenceburg; sisters, Pam Case, Patsy Russ, Patricia Luna, Shirley Brown, all of Loretto; grandchildren, Silas LaCroix, Addie LaCroix, Amelia Hughes, all of Franklin; and great-grandchildren, Lim Hughes and Lain Hughes.
