Ms. Lois Marie Locke, 89, of Nashville died Aug. 22, 2022, at Belmont Senior Living in Green Hills, Tenn.
Ms. Locke was born Nov. 2, 1932, in Pulaski. She is preceded in death by parents, Dan and Evar Ward Locke; brothers, Onis Locke, Osteen Locke; and sister Pauline Fox.
Graveside services were Aug. 24 at Coolsprings Cemetery.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include nephews, Norman Fox and wife Barbara of Nashville, Donnie Locke of Pulaski, Melvin Fox and wife Kathy of Donalsonville, Ga.; great-nieces and -nephews, Tiffany Fox, Edward Fox, Tara Fox, Kyla Smith; and great-great niece Malyn Smith.
