Mr. Lonnie Ray Appleton, 72, of Prospect died Oct. 15 at his home.
Mr. Appleton was born Oct. 10, 1950, in Winter Haven, Fla., and was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. He worked at Elliott Brother’s Service Station as a mechanic for many years and enjoyed his job. He loved to watch westerns, NASCAR, and could often be found with a Sundrop and Little Debbie Cake in hand. He is preceded in death by parents, Mahlon (Bill) and Clarissa (Chris) Appleton; wife Brenda Kay Appleton; son Lonnie Ray Appleton Jr. and grandson Randall Appleton.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 4-7 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery.
Survivors include daughters, Jennifer Dodd and husband Chad of Pulaski, Selena McCreary and husband Kerry of Scottsboro, Ala., Serina Luna and husband Tracy of Elkton; son Jeff Appleton and wife Tiffany of Pulaski; brothers, Donnie Appleton and wife Faye, Ronald Appleton and wife Leslie, all of Pulaski; sister Pat Hargrove of Pulaski; best friend Delmar Glover; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
