Mr. Lonzo Lee Wharton Jr., 58, of Prospect died May 20, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Wharton was born May 11, 1963, in Madison, Ala., and worked for many years as a mechanic. Although he became disabled at a young age, he always had a smile and encouraging word for those he encountered. His sweet spirit will be sorely missed by those he left behind. He is preceded in death by children, Kimberly Lynn Wharton, Patrick Lee Wharton; mother Mary Elizabeth Cox Wharton; sisters, Sheila Gail Wharton, Sherry Darlene Wharton Noveem, Cindy Bassham; brother Jeffery Ken Wharton; and uncle Grady Joseph Wharton.
Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Friday, May 21, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 22, at Gatlin Cemetery with Mark Johnson officiating.
Survivors include daughter Lisa Marie Fralix and husband Chris of Pulaski; sons, Christopher Wharton and wife April, Mark Jacob Wharton, Jeff Wharton, all of Pulaski; father Lonzo Lee Wharton of Prospect; brother Mark Wharton and wife Peggy of Prospect; and a host of beloved grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
