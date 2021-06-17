Mrs. Loretta Patterson Goodloe, 77, died June 9, 2021, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mrs. Goodloe, better known as “Nana,” was an extremely proud mother, grandmother, sister and dear friend to many. She worked tirelessly to provide for her children throughout her younger years. She was very loving, giving, kind, compassionate, selfless, funny and humble. Material things were not important to her, rather being surrounded by family and friends was. She enjoyed watching the hummingbirds, working in her rose garden and caring for her pomeranian, Simba. To know her was to love her, and it was impossible to meet her and forget her. She welcomed everyone into her home like family. She was a true angel on this earth with such a strong spirit and Christian faith. She will be dearly missed as the sadness is overwhelming. She is preceded in death by husband Pat Goodloe, mother Jessie Taylor, father Otis Patterson, mother-in-law Margaret Goodloe, sister Doris Overstreet and grandson Adam Mason.
Per her wishes, a private Celebration of Life will be held.
Williams Funeral Home and Crematory, Columbia, is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include daughters, Patricia Mattingly and husband Scott, Meg Mason and husband Marty, Jacki Vincent and husband Steven; long-life companion Buddy Satterly; sisters, Brenda Lovell, Martha Crouch; brothers, Junior Patterson, Billy Patterson; grandchildren, Kenzi and husband Michael, “George,” Malari, Jackson and wife Stacey, April, Jennifer, Brittany and husband Matthew, Chasity, Brandon and a host of other children who called her Nana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.