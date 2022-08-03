Mrs. Lorrene Stroud, 81, of Pulaski died July 31, 2022, at NHC, Pulaski.
Mrs. Stroud was born March 11, 1941, in Edmonton, Ky., and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of the Church of Christ and was a very devoted Christian lady. She is preceded in death by parents, John and Alma Parrigan; brother Jack Parrigan; and sister Sue Ann Parrigan.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include husband Max Stroud of San Antonio, Texas; son Roger Devore and Yvonne Edward Crews of Pulaski; stepdaughter Debbie Townsend and husband Dan of San Antonio, Texas; stepson Alan Stroud and wife Janet of Newberry, Calif.; grandson Chris Devore and wife Sherise of Glasgow, Ky.; step-grandchildren, Aidan Townsend, Anthony Townsend, Cole Stroud, Clarie Stroud, Kathrine Stroud, Brock Cashdollar and wife Brandis; great-grandchildren, Rozalynn Devore, Christopher Devore, Henry Devore; sister Betty Jefferies of Greensburg, Ky.; and nephew Ronnie Jefferies of Greensburg, Ky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.