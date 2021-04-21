Mrs. Louise Covington, 74, died April 16, 2021, in Giles County.
Mrs. Covington was born Jan. 4, 1947, in Pulaski. She was a member of Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church who loved the Lord, daily Bible reading and service through hospitality. She was very family-oriented and, in her later years, moved back to Giles County to be with and take care of them. She was especially fond and proud of her grandson. She was an avid shopper and collector of “what nots” and rare coins, especially “K” dollars. She will be missed on this Earth, but will forever remain in the hearts of those she loved. She is preceded in death by parents, Ilon and Margarine Brown Cothran; husband Otis Covington Sr.; brothers, Mack Cothran, Herbert G. Cothran; and sister Mary Cothran.
Visitation will be Friday, April 23, from 11 a.m.-noon at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at noon. Burial will be at a later date in Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, Md.
Survivors include son Otis Covington Jr. and wife Shantell of Byron, Ga.; grandson Otis Covington III of Byron, Ga.; brother Charlie Cothran of Pulaski; sisters, Annie Kimbrough of Prospect, Victoria Talley of Pulaski, Eula Mae Abbott of Nashville; a host of nieces and nephews; cousins from the Covington and Cothran families; and numerous friends.
