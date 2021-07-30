Mrs. Louise Patterson Marsh Turner, 90, died July 27, 2021.
Mrs. Turner was a member of Lewters Chapel M.B. Church in Ardmore, Tenn. She is preceded in death by parents, Allene York Patterson and Selvin Patterson; husbands, James Marsh, Nathaniel Turner; son William Turner; sisters, Catherine Patterson, Josephine McCormick; brother MSgt. Joe Patterson; and niece Ronnie Patterson.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Aug. 4, from 11 a.m.-noon at Farmers Indian Creek M.B. Tabernacle in Elkton. Funeral services will begin at noon.
J.B. Mayberry & Sons Funeral Home, Lewisburg, is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include son Vernon Marsh; grandchildren, Vernon Marsh Jr., Demetrious Marsh; 10 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Ruth Patterson; care-giving nieces, Joyce Johnson, Jastina Patterson; and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
