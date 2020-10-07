Ms. Louise Widner Barnes Hargrove, 93, of Ardmore, Tenn., died Oct. 1, 2020, at Elk River Health & Rehab of Ardmore, Tenn.
Ms. Hargrove was born Sept. 28, 1927, in Elkton. She lived in the Ardmore area all her life and was a member of First Baptist Chruch of Ardmore. She retired from Giles County Co-op after 21 years. She is preceded in death by parents, Raymond Edgar Lackey and Mildred Frances Smith Lackey; son David Widner; grandson Brian Thomas Hargrove; and brother John Lackey.
Funeral services were Oct. 4 at First Baptist Church of Ardmore with Alan Hughes officiating. Burial was in Gatlin Cemetery in Ardmore, Ala.
Ardmore Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include sons, Ray Widner and wife Kay, Rickey Widner and wife Cindy, all of Ardmore, Ala.; daughter Cathy Hargrove and husband Gary of Ardmore, Ala.; sister Ruth L. Binkley of Nashville; grandchildren, Jason, Justin, Brandon, Laurie, Daniel, Amy, Angie, Nicole, Brewer, Chesney; and 16 great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.