Mr. Loyd Ernest Garner, 87, of Pulaski died May 30, 2022, at NHC, Pulaski.
Mr. Garner was born Aug. 11, 1934, in Giles County, and was retired from Fafnir. He is preceded in death by parents, Thomas Elbert and Eula Octavia Bee Garner; wife Emma Jean Garner; daughter Pam Petty; and several brothers and sisters.
Visitation will be Friday, June 3, from 1-3 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 3 p.m. Burial will be in Coolsprings Cemetery.
Survivors include daughter Debbie Hollis and husband Michael of Pulaski; grandchildren, Ed T. Petty IV, Ally Hollis, Sara Hollis; son-in-law Ed T. Petty III of Aspen Hill; niece Elizabeth Douthit and husband Kenneth of Bunker Hill; great-niece Addison Douthit; and several nieces and nephews.
