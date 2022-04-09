Mrs. Lucy Rebecca Sparkman McCown Abernathy, 102, of Giles County died April 7, 2022, at her home.
Mrs. Abernathy was born July 29, 1919, in central Florida. She graduated from Martin Methodist College and Middle Tennessee State University. She began teaching in 1971 at Bridgeforth Middle School and later taught at Richland School. In 1981, she was honored with the Giles County Teacher of the Year award. She was also recognized that same year as a runner-up in the State Teacher of the Year program. She is preceded in death by parents, Lacy and Lucy Sparkman; sisters, Ruth, Gladys, Maxine; first husband Jarman McCown; second husband Richard (Dick) Abernathy; and daughter-in-law Linda Abernathy.
Mrs. Abernathy donated her body to Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. Celebration of life services will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Olivet United Methodist Church, 7600 Columbia Highway, Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include children, Alice Sanford and husband Steve, Cayce Abernathy and wife Susie, Bill Abernathy, Lacy Daniel and husband Roy; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other family and friends; and caregiver Connie Kimbrough.
