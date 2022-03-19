Mrs. Lyndia Black Crouch, 80, of Prospect died March 14, 2022, at her residence.
Mrs. Crouch was born March 14, 1942, in Limestone County, Ala., and was formerly of Athens, Ala. She was a member of Elkton Church of Christ and was a loving mother and grandmother. She is preceded in death by parents, Curtis Black and Margaret Beasley Black; loving husband Frank Crouch; sisters, Martha Bates, Brenda Nave; and daughter Debbie Phillips.
At her request, there will be no public services.
McConnell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include sons, Tim Crouch and wife Donica of Lester, Ala., Jeff Crouch and wife Brandy of Prospect; daughters, Dixie Chambers and husband Troy of Tuscumbia, Ala., Samantha Beyer and husband David of Prospect; son-in-law Mike Phillips; grandchildren, Ashley Turner and husband Michael, Timothy Crouch Jr. and wife Caitlyn, Caleb Chambers, Harley Chambers, Joshua Chambers, Colby Ruf and husband Justin, Seth Beyer, Cara Crouch; and great-grandchildren, Macie Turner, Lana Turner, Brentley Crouch, Easton Crouch, Mason Crouch and Gunner Crouch.
