Mrs. Mable Boyd Merritt, 92, died Dec. 9, 2022.
Mrs. Merritt was born Nov. 1, 1930, in Giles County, and was a devoted mother and “Granny.” She was a faithful member of West Madison Street Church of Christ for 53 years. She loved to spend time with her family and could often be found preparing a good meal. She worked 25 years at M&M Farm Supply and Merritt Popcorn. She enjoyed using the CB Radio and was known to many as “Cowgirl.” She is preceded in death by parents, Irmer and Beulah Boyd; husband John M. (Buddy) Merritt; brother EG Boyd; and sisters, Martha Rene Boyd Hannah, Ena B. Boyd, Mildred Boyd and Mary Elizabeth Pollett.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Anthony Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Sacred Selections, 4144 Shores Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37128.
Survivors include sons, Tom Merritt and wife Susan, John Michael Merritt and wife Delane, all of Pulaski; daughter Judy C. Merritt of Lynchburg; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
