Mrs. Mable Rose Owens, 71, of Campbellsville died March 9, 2021, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mrs. Owens was born July 5, 1949. She is preceded in death by parents, Jesse and Flora Hickman Rose.
Visitation will be held Friday, March 12, from 3-7 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant. Celebration of life services will be held Saturday, March 13, at 1 p.m. with Calvin Johnson and Wayne Ashford officiating. Burial will follow in Lynnwood Cemetery in Lynnville.
Survivors include husband of 53 years Larry Owens; sons, Jeff Owens and wife Rebecca of Rose Hill, Roger Owens of Pulaski; daughter Wanda Owens of Pulaski; sisters, Jewell Watson of Cleveland, Ohio, Corene Casteel of Ethridge; granddaughters, Autumn, Brook, Haley, LeighAnn, Robin; and five great-grandchildren.
