Mr. Mack E. Wheeler, 84, died Aug. 8, 2023.
Mr. Wheeler was born June 16, 1939, in Jackson County, Tenn. He is preceded in death by parents, Daniel Clarence and Mary Ethel Flatt Wheeler; wife of 60 years Faye Neal Wheeler; son Mack E. Wheeler Jr.; and nine siblings. He passionately enjoyed his family and shared the love of Jesus with others. He and his wife spent countless hours visiting, teaching and praying for others at home and in hospitals. He was the minister for the Gamaliel Church of Christ in Kentucky and for several Churches of Christ in Tennessee including Lynnville, Bethel, Mooresville, New Providence and Hilltown in Santa Fe. He also worked at the Torrington Fafnir plant and at Walmart in Pulaski. Losing his son and his wife was an immense heartache, but even with this and having severe health issues, he fought hard to maintain his independence, health and happy attitude. He still walked two miles, read his Bible and prayed daily. When you’d ask how he was doing, he’d most often say, “I’m Fine and Dandy!”
Visitation will be Friday, Aug. 18, from 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 19, from 10 a.m.-noon at Spring Hill Funeral Home, 5110 Gallatin Pike S., Madison, Tenn.
Celebration of Life services will be held Saturday, Aug. 19, at noon. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include children, Ann Brandt, Karen Baucom and husband Glenn, Cathy Ratliff and husband Max; and daughter-in-law Pinky Jumalon Wheeler.
