Mrs. Macy Joyce Workman, 81, died Sept. 29, 2021, at Ivy Crest Assisted Living in Pulaski.
Mrs. Workman was born May 25, 1940, in Pulaski. She loved working in her flowers and watching Judge Judy and Family Feud. Her grandson was her pride and joy. She was a life-long member of Campbellsville Church of Christ and loved her Lord. She loved to talk, laugh and have conversations. She is preceded in death by parents, Gentry Holt and Kathryn Barr; husband Dewey Workman; and daughter Mary Haygood.
Visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 30, from 4-6 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will be Friday, Oct. 1, at 1 p.m. with Theodore Durham officiating.
Survivors include grandson John Blake Haygood of Pulaski; and close friends, Larry and Linda Adams.
