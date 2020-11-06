Mrs. Magdline Tucker, 91, died Oct. 31, 2020, in Pulaski.
Mrs. Tucker was born Jan. 22, 1929, in Limestone County, Ala. She worked at W.E. Stephens Manufacturing, and was a member of Second Street Church of Christ. She is preceded in death by parents, Fletcher and Minnie Pearl Williams Garner; husband Adrian Tucker and several brothers.
Graveside Services were Nov. 4 at Maplewood Cemetery.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include nephew Steven Garner of Pulaski and several other nieces and nephews.
