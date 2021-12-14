Mr. Malloy Richard Woodard, 86, of Southgate, Mich., died Dec. 4, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Woodard was born June 24, 1935, on High Street in Campbellsville, and was a 1953 graduate of Campbellsville High School where he attended all 12 years. A veteran of the U.S. Army, he retired in 1996 as an industrial electrician with Great Lakes Steel of Ecorse, Mich., after 43 years of employment there. He was a Christian who loved family and friends. He had lived in Michigan for more than 60 years, but returned many times to Giles County to visit parents, relatives and friends, especially at Campbellsville, Milky Way Farm and Pulaski. Several of those visits were by motorcycle, which he enjoyed riding not only to Tennessee, but also to Montana, the East Coast, Florida and many other area. He is preceded in death by wife of 56 years Linda Faye Davidson; parents, Russell Earl Woodard and Mary Louise Petty Woodard; and beloved grandmother Maude Belew Petty.
Funeral services were Dec. 8 at Martenson Funeral Home in Michigan. Burial will be held at a later date at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Mich.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Survivors include brother Maurice E. Woodard and wife Hope of Pulaski; son Stephen R. Woodard of Southgate, Mich.; daughter Michele Homier and husband David of Toledo, Ohio; grandchildren, Amanda, Paige, Rachael, all of Michigan; and great-grandchildren, Logan, Sophia, Knox and MaKinley, all of Michigan.
