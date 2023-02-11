Mrs. Mamie Neva Risner Gowen, 94, of Lawrenceburg died Feb. 6, 2023.
Mrs. Gowen was born Jan. 6, 1929, and was known lovingly as “Mie-Mie.” She was of the Missionary Baptist faith and was a member of Liberty Hill Baptist Church. She loved reading her Bible, serving her church and community, sewing and investing love, life and time with her children and grandchildren. She tried to follow and live her life with the life and love of Christ. She is preceded in death by husband Odis Elaw Gowen; sons, Ronnie Steveyn, Richard Blane; parents, Jasper Newt, Maggie Mae Risner; brothers, Dave Risner Sr., Roy Risner, J.B. Risner, Coy Risner; and sisters, Rosie Ellen Risner, Little Willie Risner, Ethel Risner Rose, Alta Mae Risner Hickman, Ruby Risner Attkisson, Louise Risner Fincher and Lacy Risner Davis.
Funeral services were Feb. 11 at Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home with Wayne Ashford and family officiating. Burial was in Liberty Hill Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Liberty Hill Cemetery Fund.
Survivors include daughter Cheryl Gowen Sullivan and husband Elliott; grandchildren, Lezli-O’Neal Sullivan Lewis and husband Jeremy, Elliott H. Sullivan III and wife Tessa, Blane Steveyn Sullivan and wife Brooklyn; great-grandchildren, Isabelle Anne Lewis, Isaac Aaron Lewis, Ian Alexander Lewis, Zelphia Jade Sullivan; and countless and beautiful nieces, nephews and adopted family members.
