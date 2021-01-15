Mrs. Mandella (Dell) White Williams, 93, Jan.14, 2021.
Mrs. Williams was born Jan. 23, 1927. She was a faithful member of East Hill Church of Christ. She worked 33 years for Bell South, first as a switchboard operator and in later years in the front office. After her retirement, she worked several years at White’s Department Store in Lawrenceburg. She was a totally unique person, always happy and upbeat, humble, caring and respectful of everyone she knew and met. She was a very loving aunt to all her nieces and nephews who love her deeply. She will be deeply missed by everyone, especially her family and friends. She is preceded in death by husband Bunyan Williams; parents, Cecil Flourney and Effie Davis White; nephews, Douglas Jones, Andy White; niece Nell Bass; one great-nephew and one great-great niece.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, at Giles Memory Garden.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include sisters, Lillian Jones of Pulaski, Tommie Van Fleet of Antioch; brother Leon White and wife Mary Alice of Lawrenceburg; nephews, Stanley Jones and wife Donna of Dickson, Donald Jones of Minor Hill, Craig Van Fleet and wife Karen of Shelbyville, John White of Lawrenceburg; nieces, Doris James of Knoxville, Candice Van Fleet of Murfreesboro, Mary Lea Ferguson and husband Bard of Nashville; special great-nephew Wade Bass of Pulaski; and several other great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great nieces and great-great nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.