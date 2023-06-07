Mrs. Manguben Patel, 83, died June 4, 2023.
Mrs. Patel was born March 1, 1940, in Tatosan, Gujarat, India, and was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She had a very loving, helping nature, dedicated her entire life for the family, strong will power and always made sure the family members respected each other and stayed to gather at all times. She is preceded in death by husband Gopalbhai Patel, father Kacharabhai Patel and brother Narottambhai Patel.
Funeral services will be held at noon Thursday, June 8, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Survivors include her mother, two sons, two daughters, nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
To send flowers to the family of Manguben Patel, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.