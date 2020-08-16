Ms. Margaret Faye Ward, 78, of Pulaski died Aug. 13, 2020,at her home.
Ms. Ward was born May 10, 1942, in Ardmore, Ala. She loved sewing, crocheting and baking. She was retired from Maremont Gabriel. She is preceded in death by parents, JR (Bud) and Sarah Hasting; and sisters, Lavonne Marberry, Diane Turner and Nyoka Dean.
Funeral services were Aug. 16 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial was in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Wales Baptist Church Building Fund, 1860 Campbellsville Road, Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include daughters, Jerry Lynn Kressenberg and husband Keith, Sharon Dickey and husband Keith, all of Pulaski, Rhonda Punjwani and husband Sunny of Florida; brother Phillip Hasting of Ardmore; sister Norma Jean Newman of Lacy Springs; and grandchildren, Brian Kressenberg of Huntsville, Colton Ward of Chapel Hill, Heather Kressenberg of Oregon and Derrick Phifer of Pulaski.
