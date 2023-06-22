Ms. Margaret Gertrude Brooks, 78, of Pulaski died June 16, 2023.
Ms. Brooks was born Nov. 26, 1944, in Pulaski and was a loving mother, grandmother and sister. She loved visiting the beach, and enjoyed collecting seashells and sand dollars. One of her favorite hobbies was to quilt. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She is preceded in death by parents, Mitchell and Fannie Mae Butcher; sisters, Sharon Clifton, Wanda Griggs; brother Kenneth Butcher; grandson Christopher Turley and granddaughter Kayla Hall.
Funeral services were June 21 at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial was in Maplewood Cemetery.
Survivors include daughters, Sherrie Turley of Pensacola, Fla., Brenda Speer and husband Troy of Butlerville, Ind., Julie Gunter of Cantonment, Fla.; son Thomas Mitchell Gowan and wife Carol of Pulaski; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; sisters, Mary Long of Athens, Ala, Nettie Higgins and husband Jim, Fay Bee, Linda Hollingsworth and husband James, Frances King and husband Fagan, all of Pulaski, Renee Stoltzfus and husband John of Bethel Springs; brother Tommy Butcher and wife Shirl of Pulaski; and aunt Sadie Butcher of Pulaski.
