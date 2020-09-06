Mrs. Margaret (Dodie) Hargrove Liles, 81, of Prospect died Sept. 4, 2020.
Mrs. Liles was born Nov. 12, 1938, and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many. She was a graduate of Prospect High School and received a master’s from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville. She was an educator, registered dietitian, nutritionist and worked as the foodservice supervisor of Giles County Schools. She was the organist and a dedicated member of Prospect United Methodist Church, where she used her many talents to serve the church and the local community. She served as district and local president of the United Methodist Women. She is preceded in death by parents, John Nolan and Margaret Hargrove; and brother-in-law Charlie Stanford.
Visitation will be held today (Sunday) from 5-7 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. tomorrow (Monday) at Prospect UMC. Burial will follow in Prospect Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Prospect UMC, 235 Main St., Prospect, TN 38477.
Survivors include husband Robert O. Liles; sons, Robert N. Liles and wife Dottie, John Stephen (Steve) Liles; granddaughter Margaret Bridges and husband Drew; sisters, Sue Hobbs and husband Dickey, Elizabeth Stanford; and numerous nieces, nephews and other special family members.
