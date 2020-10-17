Ms. Margaret Linda Brown, 70, died Oct. 13, 2020, in Pulaski.
Ms. Brown was born April 26, 1950, in Pulaski. She was a retired Richland school teacher. She is preceded in death by parents, Erskine Myron and Nadine Lura Reed Brown.
Funeral services were Oct. 15 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial was in Greenwood Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to East Hill Church of Christ, 509 E. Madison St., Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include brother Myron Brown of Bartlett, niece Lauren Adams of Adamsville and great-nephew Jax Adams of Adamsville.
To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.