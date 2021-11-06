Mrs. Margaret Long Bass, 91, died Nov. 4, 2021.
Mrs. Long was born June 3, 1930, in Giles County, and was an honor graduate of the Giles County High School Class of 1949. She was outstanding in Home Economics and was awarded a trip to the National 4-H Convention in Chicago after winning the Tennessee Clothing Achievement Award. She was a talented clothing designer. As a teenager, she created clothes for her sisters and others. Upon graduation from high school and marrying Horace Bass, she accompanied him to Norfolk, Va., until his discharge from the U.S. Navy. They then settled in Pulaski, where she started a business as a seamstress fashioning fine clothes including evening dresses and wedding attire. In September 1960, the couple answered the call to the Methodist ministry. They were assigned to Ardmore United Methodist Church where they served for five years while her husband attended college. She was very active in the Children’s Ministry where she organized a Girl Scouts program and a Children’s Day program. In 1965, they were assigned to Antioch UMC where they served for five years and she supported her husband while earning his masters in Divinity at Vanderbilt University. While at Ardmore and Antioch, she served as a substitute teacher in local schools. She was also an award-winning amateur photographer and spent many years practicing her craft. The couple’s marriage was a true love story and partnership throughout their lives, from their ministry, to raising their family, to running Capitol City “Fluffo” Mattress. She was a very kind, loving person and a wonderful mother, sister and friend. She and her “farmer’s daughter” cooking, will be missed. She is preceded in death by parents, Ester Mae Henson and Reece Campbell Long; loving husband of 69 years the Rev. Horace C. Bass; sisters, Nell Franks, Jewel May; brothers, Marvin Long, John Long; brothers-in-law, Mitchel Garner, Billy Gowan; and sister-in-law Freddye Long.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. today (Saturday) at Maplewood Cemetery. The family kindly requests that all attendants wear a mask.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the Margaret & Horace Bass Scholarship Fund at the University of Tennessee Southern in Pulaski, Miriam’s Promise or Belle Meade United Methodist Church.
Survivors include children, Edward E. Bass and wife Joan, Betsy Bass Miller and husband Bob, Linda Bass Wolf and husband Ron, Mary Elizabeth Harper and husband Matt; grandchildren, Dave Bass and wife Jenna, Melanie Cundiff and husband Bob, Joe Bass and wife Justine, Heather Wolf, Matthew Harper Jr., Elizabeth Harper, Ryan Harper; great-grandchildren, Jack Bass, Julia Bass, Olivia Bass; sisters, Esterlene Green and husband Robert, Mary Garner, Fay Gowan, Joy Sulcer and husband Pat; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
