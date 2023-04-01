Mrs. Margaret Wooten, 93, of Pulaski died March 29, 2023, at Ivy Crest Assisted Living.
Mrs. Wooten was born May 15, 1929, and was a loving wife and aunt. She was an avid reader. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, throwing darts and loved to watch game shows. She is preceded in death by parents, Edward Norton and Betty McDonald Taylor; brothers, Virgil (Straw) Taylor, Clifford Taylor, Edward Taylor Jr., Grady Taylor, Robert Taylor, J.D. Taylor, Bobby Dean Taylor, Bernard Taylor; and sisters, Minnie Cochran, Annie Cosby, Bessie Tyler, Elizabeth Fogg, Robbie Armstrong and Lillie Bea Williams.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory with Mark Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Maplewood Cemetery.
Survivors include husband of 63 years Shelby A. Wooten of Pulaski; and many nieces and nephews.
