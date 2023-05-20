Ms. Margaret LuRuth Thornton, 85, died May 15, 2023, at her home.
Ms. Thornton was born Dec. 27, 1937, in Athens, Ala. She is preceded in death by parents, William Ransom and Lillie Mae Breeding Thornton; sister Bettie Sue Thornton; sister-in-law L. E. Thornton; and brother-in-law Cecil Watts.
Funeral services were May 17 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial was in Hester Cemetery.
Survivors include brothers, James William Thornton of Lester, Ala., Charles Everett Thornton and wife Mable, Jimmy Lee Thornton and wife Geneva, Joe Wiley Thornton and wife Shirley, all of Minor Hill, Archie Dean Thornton and wife Merline of Athens, Ala., William Franklin Thornton and wife Janice of Ardmore, Ala.; and sister Margie Ann Watts of Pulaski.
