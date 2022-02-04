Ms. Margaret Lyne Parsley, 61, died Feb. 3, 2022, in Pulaski.
Ms. Parsley was born May 15, 1960, in Franklin, and was a loving sister and aunt. She was a member of New Zion Baptist Church. She was an avid UT Vols fan. She is preceded in death by parents, Thomas Eugene and Christine Vickers Parsley; brother Michael Eugene Parsley; sister Sharon Estes; and grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. James R. Vickers and Mr. & Mrs. Robert Lee Parsley.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. today (Friday) and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. tomorrow (Saturday) at New Zion Baptist Church. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in New Zion Cemetery.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include sister Debbie Rackley of Pulaski; brother-in-law Larry Ross Estes of Pulaski; sister-in-law Belinda Denton Parsley of Pulaski; aunt and uncles, Flow and Ken Mintey, Brenda and Clifford Parsley, Juanita Roller; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
