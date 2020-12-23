Mrs. Margaret Yancey Price, 81, of Pulaski died Dec. 20, 2020, at her home.
Mrs. Price was born July 12, 1939, in Pulaski. She graduated from Martin Methodist College and University of Tennessee-Knoxville. She had a passion for agriculture. She loved farming, riding horses and exploring nature with her grandchildren. She was a strong Christian lady who loved Giles County, and was a fierce protector of its natural resources. She is preceded in death by husband Thomas Ariel Price Jr.; parents, William James and Katherine Stone Yancey Jr.; and daughter Mary Elizabeth Price.
Private family graveside services will be held.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the Campbellsville Community Library, 106 Campbellsville Road, Pulaski, TN 38478; Tennessee Clean Water Network, P.O. Box 1521 Knoxville, TN 37901; or Land Trust of Tennessee, P.O. Box 41027, Nashville, TN 37204.
Survivors include son T. Price and wife Karen of Pulaski; daughter Karen Denenberg and husband Eric of Birmingham, Ala.; grandchildren, Alex Price, Lauren Price, Nathan Price, Kathryn Price, Erin Denenberg, Evan Denenberg, Kara Denenberg; brother Bill Yancey and wife Carol of Lynnville; several nieces, nephews and other family members, along with many close and lifelong friends who were dear to her heart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.