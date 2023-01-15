Mrs. Margie Hall Bartlett, 94, of Grand Junction, Colo., died Jan. 10, 2023, at her home.
Mrs. Bartlett was born Oct. 19, 1928, and was a native of Huntsville, Ala. She and husband Thomas enjoyed living on their farm in Prospect for more than 35 years. She is preceded in death by husband Thomas G. Bartlett; parents, Johnnie M. Hall and Laura Maude Hinshaw; sisters, Mabel E. Hall Gray, Laura Anne Hall Salorio Gaines; brothers, Johnny Gayle Hall, Richard Danny Hall; niece Rhonda Gray Reiss and nephew David Hall.
Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery in Huntsville, Ala., in the spring.
Survivors include daughters, Judy Creekmore and husband Walt of Collierville, Sherry Molina and husband Steve of Grand Junction, Colo.; granddaughter Jacquelyn Harlan and husband Chris; and great-grandchildren, Ryan and Caitlyn of Buena Park, Calif.
