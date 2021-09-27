Mrs. Marguerite A. Gaudette, 80, of Pulaski died Sept. 25, 2021.
Mrs. Gaudette, affectionately known as “Memé,” was born Feb. 15, 1941, in Madawaska, Maine. At the age of 71, she was presented with a birth certificate and learned her actual birthplace was Edmundston, New Brunswick, Canada. She was reared, along with her six brothers and sisters, in Hartford, Conn. When Fafnir Bearings opened a new plant in 1975, she and husband Gerry packed their four kids and sheepdog Panda into the family station wagon and made the 1,100-mile trip an adventure to make Pulaski their new home. She professed her faith in Christ at the Church of St. Lawrence O’ Toole in Hartford, Conn., and was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Pulaski. She attended the New England School of Hair Dressing in Hartford, Conn. In addition to raising four children full-time, she spent many years working at Catos and Tommy’s Jewels and was known for her honesty and skill as a salesperson. She loved to travel, shop and will be remembered for her enjoyment of good food, desserts and her ability to make us laugh with her comments on any given subject. She was a talented seamstress, an excellent cook and loved to be spoiled by her children. She is preceded in death by husband and one true love of her life Gerard (Gerry) Gaudette; parents, Conrad and Albertine Albert, Paul and Eva Gaudette; devoted sister Catherine (Kay) A. Burns; sisters, Jeannine Michaud, Patricia Wadsworth; and brother-in-law Edward Wadsworth.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Funeral Mass with Father George Panthanickal, CMI, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Survivors include son Paul Gaudette and wife Tammy of Pulaski; daughters, Denise Grisham and husband Andy of Pulaski, Dawn Ward and husband Don of Juneau, Alaska, Nicole Moore and husband Michael of Lynnville; grandchildren, Heath Gaudette and wife Anna of Spring Hill, Lauren Gaudette, Brooklyn Gaudette and fiancée Chase Brewer, all of Minor Hill, Briley Gaudette of Hermitage, Dale Inman and wife Amanda of Columbia, Andrew Inman of Ethridge, Tristan Fralix and fiancée Trevor Park, Blake Grisham and wife April, Blair Furlison and husband Kevin, all of Pulaski, Brandon Moore, Kathryn Moore, both of Lynnville; great-grandchildren, Kaylee Fralix, Cavan Fralix, Cooper Inman, Kade Kimbrough, Everett Brewer, Emilee Rae Grisham, Aydan Burlison, Allisan Burlison, Aiden Vaughn, Hadley Vaughn; brothers, Arthur Albert and wife Ruth of Ocala, Fla., Daniel Albert and wife Lois of Hebron, Conn.; sister Connie Nichols and husband Val of Bay Harbor Islands, Fla.; sister-in-law Pauline Holmes of Enfield, Conn.; brothers-in-law, Normand Gaudette and wife Sandy of Dublin, Texas, Bill Gaudette and wife Paula of Calabash, N.C.; and several nieces and nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.