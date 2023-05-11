Ms. Maria Del Carmen Garner, 78, died May 9, 2023, at her home.
Ms. Garner was born May 25, 1944, in Ponce, Puerto Rico, and was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was employed at Frito Lay for more than 30 years and enjoyed her job. She also loved to travel and read. She is preceded in death by parents, Jaun and Providencia Torres; son Angel Luis Ruiz; and grandson Angel Francisco Ruiz.
No services are set at this time.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include sons, John Thomas Garner and wife Lisa, Robert Wayne Garner, Thomas Wayne Garner Jr., all of Pulaski; daughter Annete Garner of Pulaski; daughter-in-law Deborah Kay Hughes of Pulaski; grandchildren, John Michael Lee Garner and wife Sierra, Joseph White Wallace, Cari Garner and husband John; and great-grandchildren, Brylee Garner, Easton Garner and Aiden Leo Ruiz.
