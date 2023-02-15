Mrs. Marian Ellen Fosnight, 94, of Bodenham died Feb. 12, 2023, at Crockett Hospital in Lawrenceburg.
Mrs. Fosnight was born Jan. 26, 1929, in Decatur, Ill. She was a former manager of Green Valley Market, a member of Choates Creek United Methodist Church, a member and officer of the Bodenham Community Women’s Club, a former volunteer of Meals on Wheels and a volunteer at Hillside Hospital. She is preceded in death by parents, John Henry and Viola Catherine Johnson Ryder; husband Roy Fosnight; and sibling, Mae, Jack, Don, Tootie, Lorraine, Maxine, Herb, Howard, Betty and Jim.
Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 17, from 6-8 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday Feb. 18, at Choates Creek United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Choates Creek Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Choates Creek Cemetery Fund and/or the Bodenham Community Women’s Club.
Survivors include son Roy Fosnight Jr. and wife Anita of Harvest, Ala.; daughters, Alice Chapman and husband Michael, Sandra Norwood and husband Jeral, all of Madison, Ala., Shelia Hargrove of Bodenham; sister Erma Flanagan of Bodenham; eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren..
