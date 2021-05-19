Mrs. Marie Elaine Jones, 69, of Pulaski died May 17, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Jones was born Jan. 10, 1952, in Pulaski, and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a retired LPN from Hillside Hospital. She loved music, cooking and spending time with her family. She is preceded in death by parents, Ernest Tom and Jeanette Powers Womack Jr.; grandparents, Ernest T. and Nina Womack, Sr.; and sisters, Brenda Riddley and Julie Tiller.
Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, May 20, with memorial services to follow at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Survivors include husband Gary W. Jones of Pulaski; daughter Michele Pylant of Pulaski; sons, Farrell Sauls, Gene Sauls and wife Katie, Brad Jones and wfie Jeannie, Stephen Jones and wife Davida, all of Pulaski; brothers, Tommy Womack and wife Sheila of Pulaski, Ronald Womack and wife Diane of Louisville, Ky.; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
