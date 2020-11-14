Mr. Marion (Mike) Simons, 77, of Giles County died Nov. 12, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Simons was born March 2, 1943, in Fairfield, Calif. He was a U.S. Airforce veteran and a member of the American Legion. He was the pastor for New Beginnings Church in Prospect for 14 years.
Private family services will be held.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
He is preceded in death by parents, Marion Sylvester and Mildred Agnes Lewis Simons; sister Bea Booth; and wives, Sandy Stone and Pamela Solberg Simons.
Survivors include wife Sandra Simons of Pulaski; sons, Todd Melton and wife Cindy of Lynnville, Thomas Melton of Pulaski, Ernie Coggins of Geyerville, Calif.; sister Mary Trotell and husband Allen of California; brothers, Ronald Simons and wife Sue of California and Richard Simons of Kansas.
