Mrs. Marjorie Jones Ball, 101, of Pulaski died Aug. 19, 2020, at the home in which she was born. Mrs. Ball was born June 5, 1919. She was a member of First United Methodist Church since 1931. She volunteered at Matthew 25 for many years and was a Pink Lady at Hillside Hospital for 36 years. She also volunteered for the Giles County Historical Society at the Giles County Library. She had a very unique personality and will be missed by all who knew her. She is preceded in death by husband of 63 years Edgar Thomas Ball Jr.; parents, Ernest Alive and Lady Dimple Butler Jones; brothers, Henry Butler Jones, Ernest Edward Jones; and parents-in-law, Andrew David and Nell Stevenson Ball.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the First UMC or Blooming Grove Methodist Church.
Survivors include sons, Edgar Thomas (Tom) Ball and wife Mary Lou of Nashville, David Michael Ball and Rebecca Barnett; grandchildren, Thomas Jason Ball, Jeffery L. Ball and wife Greta, Luke, Andrea; great-granddaughters, Amelia, Adelyn; and brother William Grant Jones of Pulaski.
