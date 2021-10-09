Mr. Mark Allen Nolte, 60, of Columbia died Oct. 7, 2021.
Mr. Nolte was born Nov. 6, 1960, in Munich, Germany. He lived with Independent Opportunities Inc. in Columbia for more than 20 years. He loved to visit places where he could see animals like the zoo and aquarium. He loved to eat and loved people, music, water and the outdoors, but he also liked his time to himself and would let you know it. He is preceded in death by parents, William and Vera Greenway Nolte.
Private family burial will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, in Dunnavant Cemetery. Public memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at Oakes and Nichols Funeral Home in Columbia.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to Independent Opportunities Inc., 1412 Trotwood Ave. Suite 90, Columbia, TN 38401.
Survivors include brother Bill Nolte and wife Malene; and nephews, Cecil Nolte and Will Nolte.
